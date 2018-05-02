Berge stadig bedre, men uklart om resten av sesongen også ryker

sport

– Det går bedre og bedre med ham, men jeg kan ikke si noe om han spiller mer denne sesongen eller ikke, sier Genks pressesjef Willem Boogaerts til NTB.

remove compatability button on ie8.. :/ #loading { display: block; position: absolute; top: 50%; left: 50%; text-align: center; margin-left: -100px; z-index: 100; background-color: white; } Start of Zendesk Chat Script window.$zopim||(function(d,s){var z=$zopim=function(c){z._.push(c)},$=z.s= d.createElement(s),e=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];z.set=function(o){z.set. _.push(o)};z._=[];z.set._=[];$.async=!0;$.setAttribute("charset","utf-8"); $.src="https://v2.zopim.com/?4xTLFVVAsE8F6gjxu83c6IrZYJ9xyxAF";z.t=+new Date;$. type="text/javascript";e.parentNode.insertBefore($,e)})(document,"script"); End of Zendesk Chat Script.zopim { display: none !important }/* * Utility class with helper functions and workarounds for problematic JSNI cases. * * gwt_openlayers_util.relay * Relays calls to OpenLayers functions that taken an Array parameter * and perform an instanceof test for the type Array, and possible for other * corner cases. * * @author */ //make namespacing object if(!gwt_openlayers_util){ var gwt_openlayers_util = new Object(); } //function for converting Object to Array gwt_openlayers_util.convertToArray = function(o){ var a = new Array(); for(var i = 0, m = o.length; i m; i++){ a[i] = o[i]; } return a; } //function for converting JSNI created javascript Object to plain javascript Object //GWT created javascript objects fail instanceof Object test // TO DO make recursive gwt_openlayers_util.convertToPlainObject = function(o){ var obj = new Object(); for(prop in o){ var x = prop; } return obj; } //to get around the test: if(this.eventListeners instanceof Object){ ...} gwt_openlayers_util.eventListenersToObject = function(options){ if(options.eventListeners){ var obj = new Object(); for(i in options.eventListeners){ alert(i) obj[i] = options.eventListeners[i] } options.eventListeners = new Object(); for(j in obj){ options.eventListeners[j] = obj[j] } } return options; } //relay functions //TODO move these functions to JSNI methods on the Impl classes gwt_openlayers_util.relay = { /* copy, paste directly below here, adjust name of function, and specify body exampleRelayFnt : function(o){ }, */ //paste new relay function here writeArray : function(format, o){ return format.write(gwt_openlayers_util.convertToArray(o)); }, vectorAddFeatures : function(vector, o){ vector.addFeatures(gwt_openlayers_util.convertToArray(o)); } } /** * For performing output sanitization on strings that are inserted into the html dom at runtime. * * This is to prevent XSS. Sanitization should only be done on input that * can be inserted by "users" in some way. If an attacker can hijack javascript * methods that take input html than sanitization is not relevant anymore. * * Output sanitization should always be based on a whitelist. */ gwt_openlayers_util.sanitize = function(input){ var originalInput = input; var whiteListRegEx = [ new RegExp("", "g"), new RegExp("", "g"), new RegExp("", "g"), new RegExp("", "g"), new RegExp("\"rtl\">", "g"), new RegExp("\"ltr\">", "g"), new RegExp("", "g") ]; for(var i = 0, max = whiteListRegEx.length; i max; i++){ input = input.replace(whiteListRegEx[i], "") } var whiteListCharsRegEx = /^[a-zA-Z0-9\.\s",';:\u00B0]+$/; if(whiteListCharsRegEx.test(input)){ return originalInput; } else { return ""; } }

(©NTB)